President Trump predicts that the fight over his eventual Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat will be "vicious" but that the Republican-controlled Senate will be able to confirm his pick before the midterm elections.
"It's probably going to be vicious because the other side, all they can do is obstruct and resist," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that aired Sunday. "But I think it's going to go actually very quickly if I pick the right person."
In the same interview, which was taped Friday at the White House, the president said that he has been advised not to ask potential candidates for the nomination about where they stand on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion.
Trump predicts 'vicious' fight over Supreme Court vacancy
Top Stories
More News