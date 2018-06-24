Trump's using cruel policies to 'gin up' base, it 'seems to be working': Democrat

WILLIAM PARSONS
A top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee said President Donald Trump is using "inhumane" immigration policies to "gin up" his base.

"It's wrong to separate babies, to use cruel, inhumane policies in order to gin up your political base," Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Chicago told "This Week" Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "[But] it seems like it's working because 90 percent of Republicans now have a favorable opinion of this president and support him."

"He doesn't use it as immigration policy; he doesn't use it as border control policy. He uses it as an issue in order to energize his political base for the midterm elections," Gutierrez said.
