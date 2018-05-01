TSA: Man arrested at airport for smuggling knife inside shampoo

The latest seizure at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint may have left officials scratching their heads.The Charlotte Observer reports 72-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez of Jupiter, Florida, tried to board a flight last Thursday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a knife hidden inside a bottle of shampoo.TSA officials said officers noticed something wrong with Gonzalez's bag as it was being scanned at a security checkpoint and when they checked it, they found the knife in the shampoo mini-bottle.Gonzalez was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He was released from jail Friday and it's not known if he has an attorney.A TSA spokeswoman said another knife was found wrapped in toilet paper and concealed inside a box of cotton swabs at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi.