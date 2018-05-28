A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.Master Trooper Murico Stephens says the tree struck the WYFF-TV vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 176 near Tryon. The area received heavy rain from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto.WYFF-TV says anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were heading to a story when they were killed.Anchor Carol Goldsmith said on air that McCormick and Smeltzer were "beloved members of our team - our family."The tree fell in Polk County not far from where a landslide killed a woman in her home on May 19 after heavy rains.is based in Greenville, South Carolina.WYFF said McCormick "joined the station in April 2007 as a reporter in the Spartanburg newsroom. In 2014, he was also named anchor of WYFF News 4 on Sundays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m."Smeltzer was the photographer in the Spartanburg bureau.He "shot news for more than a decade in our region. He is originally from Tazewell, Virginia and graduated from Radford University with a degree in broadcast video communications."