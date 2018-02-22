Twin brothers arrested on child porn charges a week apart

In a strange twist, the twin brother of a child pornography suspect in San Jose has also been arrested for similar offenses. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
In a strange twist, the twin brother of a child pornography suspect in San Jose, Calif., has also been arrested on similar accusations.

Detectives arrested Oak Grove High School track coach Clinton Pappadakis. Suspicious activity involving the coach was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police served a search warrant at his home and investigators said they found child pornography on multiple devices belonging to the suspect.

Just last week, police arrested his twin brother, Clifford.

Clifford Pappadakis worked as a PE teacher and track and field coach at Willow Glen Middle School.

He appeared in court last week and is on supervised release.
