Two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh townhouse

Just spoke to the renter of this townhome. Firefighters tell her its a total loss. She is a mother of 3. Her renters insurance lapsed this month as she was planning to switch it over. So her things are not covered. *Fire spread from deck to attic. Family was grilling on the 4th https://t.co/FtRX6ux086 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 5, 2018

Wake Forest and Raleigh fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning.The fire broke out before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Settle In Lane in the Bedford community.The cause of the fire is still being investigated; however, investigators believe it started on the deck of the home, spread to the attic, and then to a nearby unit.A third unit also sustained smoke damage.The renter of the townhouse, a mother of three, said her family was grilling on the deck Wednesday night and thought that they had cleaned everything up.She went to work around 8 a.m. and said she got a call alerting her to the incident.The fire was contained just before 11 a.m.No injuries were reported; however, two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion.The woman said she was in-between insurance providers had was no covered.