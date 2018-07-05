Two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh townhouse

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Forest and Raleigh fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake Forest and Raleigh fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a Raleigh townhouse Thursday morning.

The fire broke out before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Settle In Lane in the Bedford community.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated; however, investigators believe it started on the deck of the home, spread to the attic, and then to a nearby unit.

A third unit also sustained smoke damage.

The renter of the townhouse, a mother of three, said her family was grilling on the deck Wednesday night and thought that they had cleaned everything up.



She went to work around 8 a.m. and said she got a call alerting her to the incident.

The fire was contained just before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported; however, two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion.

The woman said she was in-between insurance providers had was no covered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firehouse fireraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
911 call released in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Fayetteville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
Victim ID'd in Rocky Mount homicide
Show More
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More News