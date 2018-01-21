Two brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash

Three people were killed and 2 others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two brothers and a friend were killed and 2 others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Brothers Juan and Carlos Gomez, 19 and.17, along with 18-year-old Erick Avila, a family friend, were killed in the wreck. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.



North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of Forestville Road and Buffaloe Road just before 2 a.m.

Investigators say the young men crossed the center line and collided with an SUV. Troopers say Avila was not wearing a seat belt.

Two people in that car were sent to Wake Med Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Troopers are investigating to see if alcohol played a role and say speeding was a factor in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.

Carlos and Juan Gomez were former students at Franklinton High School. Juan withdrew in 2016 and Carlos withdrew in 2014.

Their parents told ABC11 Juan was planning to attend community college to learn a trade.

Carlos was working at a local restaurant.
