The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people for murder.Joshua Mark Eason, 32 from Lillington, and Timothy Shawn Brown, 35 and also from Lillington are charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to commit Robbery.The pair are charged in the October 19th murder of Phillip Sauls, 49, in Holly Springs.Police found Sauls' body in a yard on NC Highway 42.