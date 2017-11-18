Two dead, one injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and one other injured.
Police said they responded to the 600 block of Second Street after hearing several shots fired.
Later three men arrived at the Wayne Memorial Hospital with gunshot injuries.
The men were identified as 38-year-old Carlis Benton, 42-year-old Carlos Darden, and 30-year-old Joshua Davis.
Benton and Darden both died due to their injuries, Davis is in fair condition.
The deaths are being investigated as homicides.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD