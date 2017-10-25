Two Grambling State students fatally shot, suspect fled

GRAMBLING, Louisiana --
A sheriff's spokesman says two people have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told local media that it happened during an altercation in a courtyard. The local ABC News affiliate KNOE reported that Sutton identified the victims as Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

The campus police and media relations offices had no more details they could share immediately.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingstudent diesnational
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Audit: Wake deputies 'double-dipped' working state fair
Survivor describes chilling details of deadly Niger ambush
Raleigh mayoral race is competitive - and divisive
Raleigh mall shooter: 'I was robbed in the parking lot'
Report: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research
NC Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
Chatham County man charged with solicitation of a child
Raleigh breaking ground soon on Moore Square renovation
Show More
Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center
Edgecombe County man charged with statutory rape
Chimney Rock Park, parts of Blue Ridge Parkway closed
Raleigh firefighters take measures to reduce cancer risk
Gas leak near school closes part of Main St. in Durham
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos