Two men face charges after body found in Harnett County backyard

Authorities in Harnett County are investigating after a body was found in a backyard early Thursday morning.Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office received a call about a disturbance/assault at a home at 2028 Bailey Road in Coats.When they arrived, they found two men and the body of 39-year-old Marcus Lester Fisher of Dunn.His body will be sent the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, according to officials.Authorities arrested 33-year-old Robin Chalmers Brown of Lillington and 37-year-old Michael Todd Denning of 2028 Bailey Road.They are facing conceal and failure to report a death charges.The incident remains under investigation.