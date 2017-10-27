Two more charged in 2016 Raleigh murder

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh Police said Friday that a second man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in December.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Basadar Lawya St. Phard, 18, of the 200 block of Cross Current Lane in Raleigh, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Khalil Sandy, who was also 18.
Another person, Lijena Victoria Hickman, 19, of the 1800 block of S. Saunders Street in Raleigh, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Sandy was found dead inside a car on Edwin Drive on Dec. 11, 2016.
Six days later, police charged Aljariek Josiah Freeman, 18, with murder in Sandy's death.
READ ORIGINAL STORY HERE
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.