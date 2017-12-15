Two people shot near Raleigh Waffle House

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating after two people were shot near a Waffle House on Capital Boulevard Friday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Westinghouse Boulevard off Capital Boulevard, just north of I-440.

ABC11 has learned that one woman was shot and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



Another person also reportedly had a gunshot wound, but officials have not released any other details about their condition.

No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

Officers were seen checking out a vehicle that the victims were near when they were found.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

Traffic in the area is currently being impacted as police investigate.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
