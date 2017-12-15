Two people shot near Raleigh Waffle House

UPDATE-Police say there were two victims. https://t.co/JrA58hecD7 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 15, 2017

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating after two people were shot near a Waffle House on Capital Boulevard Friday morning.It happened just after 3 a.m. on Westinghouse Boulevard off Capital Boulevard, just north of I-440.ABC11 has learned that one woman was shot and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Another person also reportedly had a gunshot wound, but officials have not released any other details about their condition.No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.Officers were seen checking out a vehicle that the victims were near when they were found.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.Traffic in the area is currently being impacted as police investigate.