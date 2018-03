Two shot in Fayetteville hotel parking lot

Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were shot in a hotel parking lot Thursday morning.Around 12 a.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 408 Owen Drive after reports of a shooting.When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.The victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center; their conditions are unknown.There is no suspect information at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donnie Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app