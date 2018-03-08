Two shot in Fayetteville hotel parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were shot in a hotel parking lot Thursday morning.
Around 12 a.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 408 Owen Drive after reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center; their conditions are unknown.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donnie Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app