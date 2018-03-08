Two shot in Fayetteville hotel parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were shot in a hotel parking lot Thursday morning. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were shot in a hotel parking lot Thursday morning.

Around 12 a.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 408 Owen Drive after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center; their conditions are unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donnie Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crews battling two-alarm fire at Raleigh apartment complex
Police: Armed man hurls gay slurs outside LGBT club in Raleigh
McDonald's flips iconic golden arches to celebrate women
Mother irate after stranger picks up first-grade son from NC school
2 dogs killed in Durham house fire
Fayetteville wants drivers to stop giving to homeless at intersections
Raleigh church plans parking lot, forcing residents to move
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Nor'easter plagues travel in and out of RDU
UNC pays tribute to Woody Durham before tipoff vs. Syracuse
Fayetteville gang leader sentenced to 35 years
Carolina Hurricanes remove Ron Francis from GM role
Police: 1 killed, another student hurt in Alabama school shooting
More News
Top Video
Crews battling two-alarm fire at Raleigh apartment complex
Three apps to keep you on budget
McDonald's flips iconic golden arches to celebrate women
2 dogs killed in Durham house fire
More Video