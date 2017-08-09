Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham

Durham police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon at Mechanics & Farmers Bank at 2705 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.Two men wearing coats entered the bank around 12:45 p.m., police said.One man approached the counter and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying he had a gun.No weapon was seen, and the men left the bank without getting any money.One suspect was described as a black man in his 20s and six feet tall. He was wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, glasses and a coat. The second suspect was described as a black man in his 20s. He was six feet tall and had dreadlocks. He was wearing a red puffy coat.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.