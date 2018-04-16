Police investigating after two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham over the weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An investigation is underway after two taxi cab drivers were stabbed in Durham over the weekend.

The friend of one of the drivers spoke to ABC11 anonymously after his colleague was cut several times by the attacker.

"When he got to the address, that's when he pulled the knife out to try to kill him," the friend said.

The cab driver suffered lacerations to his hands and arms trying to fight off the man.

Durham police haven't said if the incidents were connected.

The attacker appears to have targeted Gray's Taxi and Durham's Best Cab.

Both incidents happened around 10 p.m. after the drivers arrived at the attacker's destination.

What happened next was strange, the victim's friend said.

"He did not ask about nothing. We don't know what he want. He don't want the car. He didn't ask about the money," he said.

Taxi drivers say they are vulnerable and these attacks happen too often.

Some wonder if city leaders and police can take more action to keep them safe.

"It's like just give you a report and let you go..that's a problem. They are not stopping other people to do the crime. It's not just for us as a taxi driver. It's for everybody."
