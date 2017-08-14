#Breaking-Wake Co Sheriff says 2 teens were burned while burning brush, 1 severely. Deputies at scene on Patrician Way in Zebulon. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PD2TPXqKoO — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 14, 2017

Two teenagers were treated for burns Monday in Zebulon.Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the boys had just cut down trees near a home on Patrician Way and were trying to burn debris when they poured fuel on the debris to create a fire.It flashed back on them, severely burning 17-year-old Joshua Strickland in the face and arms. Sheriff Harrison says Strickland, who lives at the home on Patrician Way, was taken to Chapel Hill for treatment. Sixteen-year-old Devin Simonson, of Maxton, NC, was treated at the scene.Sheriff Harrison said it was an accident and advised people not to spray gas on a fire.