Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon when they poured gas on fire

By
Two teenagers were treated for burns Monday in Zebulon.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the boys had just cut down trees near a home on Patrician Way and were trying to burn debris when they poured fuel on the debris to create a fire.


It flashed back on them, severely burning 17-year-old Joshua Strickland in the face and arms. Sheriff Harrison says Strickland, who lives at the home on Patrician Way, was taken to Chapel Hill for treatment. Sixteen-year-old Devin Simonson, of Maxton, NC, was treated at the scene.

Sheriff Harrison said it was an accident and advised people not to spray gas on a fire.
