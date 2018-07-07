Two US Navy warships sail through Taiwan Strait

LUIS MARTINEZ
Two U.S. Navy ships sailed through the Taiwan Strait this weekend, the body of water separating China and Taiwan. The transit of American warships through the Strait are always sensitive because of China's claims over Taiwan, which it regards as a breakaway province.

"Two U.S. Navy ships conducted a routine transit through the international waters of the Taiwan Strait on July 7-8 (local time)," said Capt. Charlie Brown, a spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"U.S. Navy ships transit between the South China Sea and East China Sea via the Taiwan Strait and have done so for many years," said Brown.

Word of the transit was first made public by a statement from Taiwan's Defense Ministry that said the identified the two ships by their hull numbers.

A U.S. official confirmed that the destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold were the two ships that transited through the waterway.

The statement said the Taiwanese military had monitored the transit of the the two warships that had entered the southern part of the Strait and sailed in a northeasterly direction.

The last time an American warship transited through the Strait was in July, 2017 when the destroyer USS John S. McCain sailed in the waterway. An American aircraft carrier has not sailed through the Strait since 2007.

While the U.S. and China cooperate in denculearizing North Korea, there are tensions between the two countries over China's growing military presence on man-made islands in the South China Sea. The U.S. Navy has continued to carry out freedom of navigation passages in international waters close to those islands that have the effect of countering China's territorial claims.

Another irritant in the U.S.-China relationship continues to be U.S. support for Taiwan. The U.S. continues to sell military weapons to the island nation even though it does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China maintains Taiwan is a breakaway province and not an independent nation.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police: Virginia man shoots his own father, an NC native
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Tropical depression lurks off North Carolina coast
Trapped Thai soccer team: These are the 12 players and their coach
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
Show More
Police searching for dark vehicle tied to overnight drive-by shooting in Durham
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Alamance County sex offender arrested for living too close to elementary school
Burlington police ID suspects in string of gas station robberies
More News