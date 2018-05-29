CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --A toxicology report released Tuesday revealed UNC Charlotte student Polly Rogers had been drinking when she fell out of a party bus and died May 1.
Rogers, 20, was not driving at the time of the accident but according to WSOC, toxicology results given by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed Rogers had more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.
The student died after falling out of the emergency window of a party bus into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles.