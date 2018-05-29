UNDERAGE DRINKING

UNC Charlotte student killed in party bus fall had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in her system

Polly Rogers (Credit: Facebook via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A toxicology report released Tuesday revealed UNC Charlotte student Polly Rogers had been drinking when she fell out of a party bus and died May 1.

Rogers, 20, was not driving at the time of the accident but according to WSOC, toxicology results given by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner showed Rogers had more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.
Police: Student dies after fall from party bus window in Charlotte
A 20-year-old woman is dead after police said she was struck by several cars after falling out of a window of a party bus in Charlotte.

The student died after falling out of the emergency window of a party bus into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles.
Friends: UNCC student killed in party bus fall was 'special spirit'
Friends and family are remembering a UNC Charlotte student who died after police said she fell out of a window on a party bus and was hit by two cars Tuesday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Charlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNDERAGE DRINKING
Video shows officer punching woman during arrest at beach
Durham neighborhood residents upset with college party house
Clinton teen, 13, charged after high-speed police chase
Attorney wants evidence tossed in triple-fatal crash
NJ students pictured playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong
More underage drinking
Top Stories
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
Trump confirms North Korean leader headed to NY for talks on summit
TV crew killed when tree falls on vehicle in western NC
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Show More
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
Neighbor taken aback by brazen armed burglary at a Lee County home
Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community
Nat'l Guardsman missing after catastrophic Md. flash flood
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
More News