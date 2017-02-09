ABC11's "Kelly's LIVE After Oscars Show" SweepstakesOFFICIAL RULESNO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.I. SPONSOR: WTVD Television, LLC, 411 Liberty Street, Durham, NC 27701 ("Sponsor").II. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: ABC11's "Kelly's LIVE After Oscars Show" Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") begins on or about February 9th, 2017 at 10:00am. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on February 15th, 2017 at Noon 12:00pm ET (the "Sweepstakes Period").III. ELIGIBILITY: Only legal U.S. residents who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and reside in the WTVD-TV "Designated Market Area" as determined by Nielsen Media Research Services are eligible to enter. This area covers the following counties in the states of North Carolina and Virginia: North Carolina - Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Sampson, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wilson and Wayne counties. Virginia: Mecklenburg County. Employees of Sponsor, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering the Sweepstakes or supplying the prizes, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies, as well as persons involved in the production (including hosts and crew) of Live with Kelly television show, and the immediate family and household members of all such foregoing individuals, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not. Potential winner may be required to provide proof of eligibility prior to prize award. Subject to all applicable federal, state, local, and municipal laws and regulations.IV. HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, navigate your Internet browser to ABC11's Facebook page, which will take you to the Sweepstakes post. To submit an entry, comment below the sweepstakes post who you would like to take with you if you win. During the entry process, you may be asked to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page. Consenting to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page is optional and does not improve your chances of winning.No limit on entries during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of the number comments or accounts a person may have. All entries must be received by 12:00pm noon ET on February 15th, 2017. Proof of entering information in the comments is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at http://disneyprivacycenter.com/.Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial, delayed or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind in connection with entries or the entry process, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form.V. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION; One winner will be selected at random on February 15th, 2017. A random drawing will be conducted by the Sponsor and a potential winner ("Winner") will be selected after Entry Deadline at 12:00 pm ET. Odds of winning a prize depends on total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) prize per person for the duration of the sweepstakes.Potential Winners will be announced on air during the noon newscast on February 15th, and contacted by via Facebook. Failure to respond to the initial verification message within forty-eight (48) hours after initial notification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential Winner will be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, 1099 tax form, W-9 Form and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential Winner cannot use membership by designated dates, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the transmitting e-mail account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.VI. PRIZE: One (1) grand prize winner will receive:1 Grand Prize Winner will receive:2 VIP seats to LIVE's "After Oscar Show" at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on 2/27Roundtrip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles Hotel accommodations for two nights (based on double occupancy)Pre-tipped car service to/from LA area airport/hotel1x $250 Food & Beverage AwardRunner-up will receive:prize pack of LIVE merchandiseApproximate retail value ("ARV") of Prize: $2500. All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more. Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption of show or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this element of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes impractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder, if any, of prize.No cash alternative or Grand Prize substitutions will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize or portions thereof of equal or greater value if a prize listed or any portion thereof is unavailable for any reason.All federal, state and/or local taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the actual final retail value of the Prize.VII. RELEASES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (a) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; and (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, LIVE with Kelly, each of their respective parent, subsidiary, related, affiliated and successor entities, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the Prize.By accepting a prize, Winner grants Sponsor and its designees a right to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, in any media now known or hereafter created or conceived, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.Any information provided by entrants in connection with the Sweepstakes is being provided to Sponsor. You are providing your information to Sponsor.Neither Sponsor nor the Released Parties will have any liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including but not limited to personal injury or death, caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use and/or misuse of any prize or participation in prize-related activities.Winner acknowledges that neither Sponsor nor its agents have made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms therefore and winner agrees to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.VIII. DISPUTES; ARBITRATION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, or the determination of the Winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of North Carolina, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of North Carolina or any other jurisdiction, and all proceedings shall take place in the County of Durham, NC.IX. WINNER'S LIST: Winner's name will be posted on abc11.com for 60 days after the Sweepstakes Period. For the names of Prize winners, you may mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: ABC11's Kelly's LIVE After Oscars Show Sweepstakes, 411 Liberty St, Durham NC 27701. All such requests must be received by February 20th, 2017.This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.