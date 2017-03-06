Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2016

Annual EEO ReportWTVD-TV DurhamAugust 1, 2015 - August 1, 2016This annual EEO Report is filed on behalf of WTVD-TV Durham, NC, (licensee/owner WTVD Television, LLC), in compliance with the FCC's EEO reporting requirements. This report includes information from August 1, 2015 through August 1, 2016, and it will be placed in WTVD's public files and on the WTVD website.It is our policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunities through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring promotion and other practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity. It is also our policy is to provide equal opportunity for all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, marital status, covered veteran status, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.To make this policy effective, and to ensure conformance with the requirements of the FCC, we have adopted an Equal Employment Opportunity program as described herein.WTVD is an Equal Opportunity Employer, which endeavors to disseminate information about job vacancies as widely as possible.All full-time job vacancies are generally posted with several sources including national and local minority organizations, schools and newspapers. In addition, employment vacancies at WTVD are generally posted online at www.abc11.com. Descriptions and requirements are listed along with contact and application information.In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, WTVD has created a file for each new position to be filled. The file contains, among other items, copies of the job listing for all sources used to recruit interviewees for the position. WTVD procedure requires approval by the President and General Manager and the applicable Department Head prior to extending a job offer. In addition, WTVD documents its supplemental outreach initiatives.We have filled 10 positions from August 1, 2015 through August 1, 2016. The details regarding these filled as well as additional open positions (including recruitment information for each position, interviewees, and referral sources) are included in the attached chart-Full Time Job Vacancies. In general, we publicized our openings internally, on DisneyCareers.com and on our abc11.com website. In addition, in general we sent notices to colleges/universities, and agencies/minority organizations, and organizations included in our Job Posting Sources. (See attachment - Job Posting Sources, and the section below on Notification of Future Job Opportunities to Community Groups).WTVD has established a paid college Internship Program designed to assist qualified students in acquiring skills needed for employment in the broadcast industry, while allowing the students to gain college credit. WTVD conducts a program each semester, selecting 3 to 4 interns, during the Spring, Summer and Fall semesters. Each session spans 10 to 12 weeks depending upon the length of the semester. Interns are paid and assigned to the News Department to work with the Investigative Reporting Team. They work 10 hours per week and their duties range from researching stories, to assisting with promotional shoots, to field producing, and helping to prepare scripts.WTVD listed all of its upper-level openings in the job banks of media trade groups with a broad-based membership that includes women and minorities, including the following organizations: National Association of Black Journalists-Triangle Chapter, Alliance for Women in Media, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. The upper level positions listed were: Investigative Reporter, News Producer, Director of Digital Strategy & Operations, Digital Producer, and Digital Sales and Marketing Director. (see Job Posting Sources List for details regarding the organizations).WTVD's list of recruitment sources is updated regularly and the organizations on the list have generally been notified of every full-time vacancy since March 10, 2003. (See attachment -Job Posting Sources --for a list of the organizations, and the attached Full Time Job Vacancies chart for notification details).Additionally, an on-air 15 second public service announcement soliciting the names of organizations that regularly distribute employment information and wish to be included on WTVD's recruitment sources list in order to receive updates regarding employment opportunities from WTVD aired 16 times between August 1st, 2015 and August 1st, 2016.