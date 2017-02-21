Big Weather Pic of the Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Big Weather Pic of the Day

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
'Unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Watch: Raleigh driver has close call on I-40
Man shot during Garner robbery
2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
Americans killed in Australian plane crash
David Cassidy fighting memory loss
Show More
30 days in, Trump's polls low, but supporters stand firm
Home warranties: Peace of mind or homeowner headache?
Jewish centers again receive phone threats across nation
Lee County residents call for commisioner to resign
SBI executes warrant on Hoke County government office
More News
Top Video
Watch: Raleigh driver has close call on I-40
Man shot during Garner robbery
'Unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Americans killed in Australian plane crash
More Video