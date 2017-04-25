Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
Body found in Neuse River, authorities say (Credit: Mickey Lamm)
WTVD
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 04:42PM
Authorities say a body was found in Neuse River Tuesday afternoon by NC Department of Transportation crews.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
How much rain did the Triangle see?
General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
Show More
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
Manhunt on for 'dangerous' man wanted in Wayne, Wake counties
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Durham Schools scramble to fill substitute teacher gaps
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham