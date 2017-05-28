Fort Bragg soldier killed in motorcycle wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach

Carl Trice, 26, died Sunday evening (Credit: Carl Trice/Facebook )

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
According to WPDE, a Fort Bragg soldier has died in a motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the crash happened Saturday at around 7:45 p.m. at the area of 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.

Authorities say Carl Trice, 26, of Georgia, was the motorcycle driver, adding he died at the scene from his injuries in the crash.

Fort Bragg soldier killed in motorcycle wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Trice was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital, he said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Cary
3rd suspect charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
NC woman raises money to keep pets cool for the summer
Charlotte man gets $308K water bill
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Show More
Korean War veteran receives Bronze Star 64 years later
FL woman charged for paying minor for sex encounters
Boy flies off slide at water park on opening day
Homeland Security chief says back-channel talks with Russia would be 'normal'
1 dead, 3 injured in Wake County crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
More Photos