MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --According to WPDE, a Fort Bragg soldier has died in a motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach.
Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the crash happened Saturday at around 7:45 p.m. at the area of 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.
Authorities say Carl Trice, 26, of Georgia, was the motorcycle driver, adding he died at the scene from his injuries in the crash.
Trice was stationed at Fort Bragg Army Base, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital, he said.
Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
