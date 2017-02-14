Gala to benefit Caregiver Support Center

  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A serious or terminal illness can put a lot of stress on a family. Transitions GuidingLights Caregiver Support Center helps families navigate and cope with the difficulties of caring for a sick family member.

Transitions GuidingLights Caregiver Support Center is designed solely with caregivers in mind. The Center provides resources and means of support for all local family and professional caregivers.

On Saturday, February 18, you can help Transitions GuidingLights as it holds its 7th annual Share the Love Event, Light of Love Gala. The Gala is from 7 p.m to 11:30 p.m. in the Kerr Scott Building at North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

