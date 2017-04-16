Charlotte boy who died at rotating restaurant in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Officials have identified the 5-year-old boy who died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the boy on Sunday as Charlie Holt.

The boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

Atlanta Police Officer S.R. Brown says Holt was visiting along with his parents from Charlotte, North Carolina. The family was at a window seat when Holt wandered away from the table.

Brown says the rotating floor shut off automatically when Holt was struck.

Holt was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A restaurant representative with the hotel says the Sun Dial will be closed until further notice.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uncategorizedchild deathGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
Armed robbery reported at Durham hotel
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Willis
Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need
Birth stats out for April the giraffe's calf
Young driver knocks down power pole in Durham
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
Show More
NC man tried meeting 13yo for sex, meets cops instead
Sanford 15-year-old charged with murder
Biggest concern is that Kim Jong Un will 'miscalculate,' US military official says
Send us your Easter pictures!
NC Aquarium considers expansion as part of $10M plans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos