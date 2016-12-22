Today's Top Stories
News digest for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
A look at the top headlines and your local weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, December 22, 2016 06:50PM
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'We'll get there:' Effort to repeal HB2 not dead yet
Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Cherry Creek Drive
Body found in burning car identified
Durham Police arrest suspect in Christmas tree lot robberies
$1M winning ticket sold in Raleigh went to Smithfield man
Matthew victims face tough choices at Christmas
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
Duke's Grayson Allen suspended for tripping Elon player
2 Raleigh men charged in murder of store clerk
Clayton man charged with theft of AR-15s
Gaston County teacher accused of sex with student
Fayetteville clerk shot, police search for suspect
Top Video
'We'll get there:' Effort to repeal HB2 not dead yet
Durham Police investigate fatal shooting on Cherry Creek Drive
NAACP to call for boycott of NC after HB2 repeal failure
Durham Rescue Mission cooking up big holiday meal
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham