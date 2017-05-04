ABC11 TOGETHER

Out! Raleigh celebrates the LGBT community

Out! Raleigh is Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Fayetteville Street (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Saturday, May 6, Fayetteville St. will become a sea of rainbows during the 7th Annual Out! Raleigh Festival. This family event is filled with activities for all ages. Last year more than 50,000 people came out to celebrate the LGBT community.

Out! Raleigh is a fundraiser for the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its more than 20 community programs. The event promotes diversity awareness as well as a sense of inclusiveness for the LGBT community and its allies.

Out! Raleigh will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

