Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 06:34AM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
14 hurt in Sampson County storms
Marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday
Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Trump's communications director Mike Dubke has resigned
5-year-old boy drowns in Statesville swimming pool
Show More
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
Bomb kills 13, hurts 24 in Iraq; IS claims responsibility
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
I-Team: Veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham