Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Monday, April 10, 2017 04:54PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
2 adults dead, 2 students wounded in California school shooting
NC woman speaks out 3 years after ex kills her parents
Raleigh Police seek man who robbed credit union
NCCU freshman killed in head-on Durham crash
NC 6-month-old in critical condition; parents charged
Maryland man charged in sex crime involving NC minor
Charleston church shooter pleads guilty in state case
Show More
Video: Doctor's lip busted while dragged off overbooked flight
Police looking for serial rapist tied to 11 rapes
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Driver hurt after Porsche overturns in downtown Durham
Police make arrest in racially tinged NC arson attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham