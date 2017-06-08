Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
Special edition of the ABC11 Noon newscast
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2071786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Special edition of the ABC11 Noon newscast (WTVD)
Thursday, June 08, 2017 12:52PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Gun permit bill gets final OK from NC House
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Fizzy Mess: Train collides with Coca-Cola truck
Republicans to ignore Cooper's call for special session
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Ashes found at NC Goodwill, can you help find relatives?
Show More
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Fayetteville valedictorian has even loftier goals
Raleigh neighbors 'ready to fight' proposed greenway
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Gun permit bill gets initial OK from NC House
More News
Top Video
SPONSORED: Eat smart and discover how to improve your family's health
Local veteran receives keys to new home in Princeton
Fizzy Mess: Train collides with Coca-Cola truck
Ashes found at NC Goodwill, can you help find relatives?
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham