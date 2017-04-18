ABC11 TOGETHER

Spring Tee + Tour raises money for Jr. League of Durham & Orange Counties

EMBED </>More News Videos

041817-wtvd-tee-tour-vid (WTVD)

Durham (WTVD) --
This week the Junior League of Durham and Orange Counties will help the Croasdaile Country Club in Durham celebrate its 50th anniversary while also raising money for their community efforts.

Thursday the JLDOC will hold a charity golf tournament at the Croasdaile Country Club. The tournament starts at noon on April 20. Following the golf tournament, there will be a cocktail party starting at 6 p.m. a Croasdaile Country Club.

On Saturday, April 22, The Spring Tee + Tour gives participants a chance to go inside several beautiful homes in the Croasdaile subdivision. This is the 9th annual Home Roam Tour and it goes from 10 a.m - 4 p.m. During the self-guided tour homeowners open their doors to ticket holders, allowing them to view innovate design, thoughtful renovations, custom details, impeccable decorating.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uncategorizedabc11 together perspectivesfundraisergolf
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11's Julie Wilson is 'Dancing Like the Stars'
The Great Human Race raises funds for hundreds of nonprofits
Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter to children
Cooking for a cause: Rescue Mission preps for Easter feast
Polka Dot Mama helps spread awareness of melanoma risks
More abc11 together
Top Stories
NC gets part of NCAA Tournament following HB2 repeal
Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Raleigh man accused of peeping
Trump to sign 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order
SUV lands in pond near Vass
3-month-old baby questioned as 'terrorist' after paperwork error
Show More
Gas leak near Durham apartment complex
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Watch: Supply ship blasts off for Space Station
Emotions churn for other family involved in fiery crash
Trilliant Networks moving global headquarters to RTP
More News
Top Video
Watch: Supply ship blasts off for Space Station
Watch: Officer gets goosed
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Odd video: Beaver leads cattle in Canada
More Video