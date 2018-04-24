Unruly passenger removed from Miami to Chicago flight

Police repeatedly used a stun gun as they struggled to remove an American Airlines passenger accused of touching a female passenger without her permission. (WTVD)

MIAMI --
Police repeatedly used a stun gun as they struggled to remove an American Airlines passenger accused of touching a female passenger without her permission.

A Miami-Dade police report says the flight crew told officers they tried to move 28-year-old Jacob Garcia of Chicago to another seat, but he continued to be unruly, screaming and insulting the woman and her boyfriend.

Police then asked Garcia to leave Flight 2446, which was waiting to take off from Miami to Chicago, but he refused.

Passenger videos show police zapping the man as they struggled to get him off the plane. He kept asking why they were removing him.

Garcia faces disorderly conduct and other charges. Jail records don't list an attorney.

The plane left an hour late.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
