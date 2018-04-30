UPDATE: Body of boy swept away by wave at Outer Banks beach has been found

A "tragic accident" happened Wednesday afternoon in the Outer Banks after a 4-year-old boy was swept away by a wave, Kitty Hawk Police said. (WTVD)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Kitty Hawk Police Department has confirmed that the body of the New Hampshire boy who was swept away by a wave at the Outer Banks has been found.



Kitty Hawk police said that the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located the body of Wesley Belisle at 7:40 a.m. on Carova Beach in Currituck County.

"We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief," said Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel C. Johnson.

Police said that Wesley's family has been notified and are in the process of making arrangements for his body to be transported back to New Hampshire.

Original article: 'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps New Hampshire boy away
