Update: Father of 2-year-old killed, mother injured in Hoke County shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Hoke County sheriff are investigating a shooting early this morning.

HOKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Hoke County Deputies say that one person has been confirmed dead after a shooting Sunday morning.


The Hoke County Sheriff's Office broke the news on Facebook and said that deputies and detectives were called to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Shannon Road and Old Wire Road.

Deputies said that a Dodge pickup truck, carrying four people, including a 2-year-old, entered the intersection when another vehicle pulled up. At least two people in this vehicle attempted to rob the passengers in the truck.



The two attempted robbers fired 30 rounds into the truck. Two people were struck, one of which was fatal, deputies said.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office has identified the man, and father of the 2-year-old who was killed, as Richard Locklear, 26, of Hoke County.

The wife of Richard and mother of the 2-year-old was injured but did not sustain a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the third adult in the car was the second gunshot victim. Officials have not released the name or relation to others in the vehicle.

Officials are looking for two suspects. A description is not available at this time.

If you have any information call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingdeath investigationHoke CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Durham Police: 35-year-old woman injured during shooting on Springdale Drive
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK Airport
Red Wolf pup dies one week after NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter
Beddingfield High School chorus group involved in bus crash
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
Driver fatally struck by car in Cary identified as Chapel Hill man
One person injured when jet skis collide on Falls Lake
Show More
Raleigh rescuers pull 3 people out of Neuse River after canoe capsizes
For Durham teen with epilepsy, senior prom a little more special
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
N.C. State sets school record for number of players drafted
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
More News