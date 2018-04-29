Update: Father of 2-year-old killed, mother injured in Hoke County shooting

Hoke County Deputies say that one person has been confirmed dead after a shooting Sunday morning.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office broke the news on Facebook and said that deputies and detectives were called to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Shannon Road and Old Wire Road.Deputies said that a Dodge pickup truck, carrying four people, including a 2-year-old, entered the intersection when another vehicle pulled up. At least two people in this vehicle attempted to rob the passengers in the truck.The two attempted robbers fired 30 rounds into the truck. Two people were struck, one of which was fatal, deputies said.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office has identified the man, and father of the 2-year-old who was killed, as Richard Locklear, 26, of Hoke County.The wife of Richard and mother of the 2-year-old was injured but did not sustain a gunshot wound.Deputies said the third adult in the car was the second gunshot victim. Officials have not released the name or relation to others in the vehicle.Officials are looking for two suspects. A description is not available at this time.If you have any information call the Hoke County Sheriff's Office at (910) 875-5111.