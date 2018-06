Credit: Gary Cooper

The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled former mayor of Fremont Andy Evans' death as a homicide.Evans was found dead Saturday at one of his properties on Evans Farm Road, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.He died from an apparent gunshot wound around 1:20 p.m. on June 16.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office tip line at 919-705-1862 or the NCSBI tip line at 1-800-334-3000.