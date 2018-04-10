What we know about the girl pulled from the water here behind this property in bahama at 11 on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/tGl6ba5AZ6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 10, 2018

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a creek near her Durham County home Monday.Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from water behind a ranch-style home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road.First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.She was taken to Duke University Hospital.Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl's home. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff's office said.At this time, it's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.