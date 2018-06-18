US 70 stretch closed in Durham after person in car shot

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --US 70 eastbound in Durham is closed to traffic after a passenger in a car was shot Monday night.
It happened near Highway 98, the Holloway Street Exit.
The passenger was taken to a hospital with what Durham Police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had no word on a possible motive or why the shots were fired at the car.
The portion of US 70 could remain closed overnight. The NC DOT estimates the roadway should be cleared by 6 a.m.
The shooting remains under investigation.