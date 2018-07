https://t.co/wcz3SQS2qU, US-70, Both, Near Princeton, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 7/1 2:45 PM — NCDOT Triangle Area (@NCDOT_Triangle) July 1, 2018

Two of four lanes of US-70 and US-70 Alternative are closed after a motorcycle vs. car crash near Princeton at 2:45 p.m.NC State Highway Patrol is investigating.The incident is expected to end around 5:45 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.