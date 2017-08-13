US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq

(Shutterstock)

BAGHDAD --
Two American soldiers have been killed while conducting combat operations in Iraq, the U.S. military said Sunday, adding that "initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact."

Five other soldiers were wounded, it said in a statement, without providing further details. It did not identify the soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. forces battling the Islamic State group in Iraq, said the coalition "sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends, and teammates."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

More than 5,000 U.S. troops are taking part in the war against IS in Iraq, according to the Pentagon. The vast majority operate within heavily guarded bases, collecting and sharing intelligence with Iraqi forces and providing logistical support.

But as the fight has evolved over the past three years, more and more U.S. troops are operating close to the front lines. In addition to the two troops killed Sunday, five other U.S. troops have been killed in Iraq in the fight against IS, including two in the battle to retake the northern city of Mosul.

More than 1,200 Iraqi forces were killed in the battle for Mosul and more than 6,000 wounded, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said earlier this month.

Iraq's prime minister declared victory against IS in Mosul in July, and Iraqi forces are now preparing to retake the IS-held town of Tel Afar, to the west.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
soldier killedu.s. & worldmilitary
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman killed at VA rally ID'd, vigil canceled
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Three Cary churches unite for vigil
Fayetteville holds community vigil standing by Charlottesville
Clayton man drowns while visiting Caswell Beach
Durham vigil calls for peace
Show More
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
Motorcycle crash in Fayetteville leaves 1 badly injured
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
Reactions to Trump's statement on violence in Virginia
Venezuela expected to dominate Pence's Latin American trip
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
More Photos