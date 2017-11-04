U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (WTVD) --
One U.S. service member has died as a result of injuries sustained during operations in Logar province, Saturday afternoon.

"On behalf of U.S. Forces - Afghanistan, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother," said General John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces - Afghanistan. "Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism."

No further information has been released, check back for updates.
