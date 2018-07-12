US service member killed in Afghanistan is second American combat death in one week

LUIS MARTINEZ
A U.S. service member was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday due to wounds sustained during a combat operation, according to a release from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

The service member, who has not yet been identified, marks the fourth American combat death in Afghanistan this year and the second in the last week.

The name of the individual is withheld by the U.S. military for 24 hours until the service member's next of kin are notified of their passing.

On Saturday, Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California was killed during an insider attack in Tarin Kowt District in southern Afghanistan. Several service members were also wounded in that attack, but are in stable condition, the military said.

The term "insider attack" refers to attacks carried out against U.S. military personnel by the Afghan troops they are training or advising.

The number of insider attacks peaked at 61 in 2012, but the attacks have become rare after the U.S. military instituted security safeguards to protect American troops.

There are about 14,000 U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan, most of them serving as trainers and advisers with the Afghan military in their fight against the Taliban and ISIS.

Army Specialist Gabriel Conde, 22, was killed by Taliban gunfire in a province east of the Afghan capital of Kabul on April 30.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, was killed in a firefight with ISIS fighters in eastern Afghanistan on January 1.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Emmett Till: Government reopens investigation into slaying of black teen
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels charges dropped after Ohio strip club arrest
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
Forbes says Kylie Jenner set to be youngest 'self-made' billionaire; backlash ensues
New tick species makes its way to NC
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
Show More
US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
More News