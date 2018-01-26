USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of sex abuse scandal. (KTRK)

EAST LANSING, Michigan --
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has pleaded guilty to molesting girls and young women. Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country. A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making. It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six months.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgymnasticsdoctor arrestedsexual assaultathletessex crime
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
Durham family makes top 10 for dream job in Cancun
Court rules GOP lawmakers grabbed Cooper's powers on elections
Enloe gun scare prompts school security discussion
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Show More
Unearthing downtown Raleigh's lost waterway
NC issues major water permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline project
NC man sentenced for killing would-be helper during snowstorm
18-year-old arrested after body of newborn found in trash
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
More News
Top Video
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
FBI now heading search for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Reunion with good Samaritans leads to $1,000 Meals on Wheels donation
Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram
More Video