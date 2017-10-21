Van driver drives into pizza shop in Clayton

25-year-old Darlin Manuel Padilla-Sauceda

A Clayton pizza shop is making repairs this morning after a man crashed a van through the front of a pizza shop.25-year-old Darlin Manuel Padilla-Sauceda of Clayton and a passenger were inside a white van when they drove through the front door of Big Cheese Pizza at 1373 US-70 BUS.The crash caused damaged windows, tables, and the inside of the building.Luckily, none of the employees inside were hurt.The driver and the passenger were also not injured.Padilla-Sauceda was booked into the Johnston County Jail and charged with a DWI. He is being held under $1000 secured bond.