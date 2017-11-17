Vandals damage Wake Forest park

Damage at E. Carroll Joyner Park (image courtesy Town of Wake Forest)
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Wake Forest is asking for the public's help identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing E. Carroll Joyner Park.

Sometime Thursday evening, someone drove a vehicle over grassy areas causing deep tire tracks and damaged turf.

"I'm terribly disappointed that someone would so callously cause so much damage to the Town's flagship park," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall. "Our park maintenance staff take great pride in maintaining all our parks, so this malicious act will not be taken lightly."

Wall says the Town will likely spend thousands of dollars to repair the damaged turf. Some of the affected areas may have to be closed while repairs are made.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150. You may remain anonymous.
