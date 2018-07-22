Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh

One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole, resulting in a local power outage Sunday morning, police said.The incident happened at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place when a vehicle crashed into a tree, hit a utility pole, downed power lines, and caused a power outage in the area.Police say the call came in around 5:07 a.m. and that the male driver did not survive.The male driver has been identified as Jawara Yero Burke, 38.Duke Energy restored power to the area Sunday evening after repairing the damage that was caused by the crash.