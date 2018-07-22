CAR CRASH

Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim ID'd in fatal car crash that caused local power outage in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and utility pole, resulting in a local power outage Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place when a vehicle crashed into a tree, hit a utility pole, downed power lines, and caused a power outage in the area.

Police say the call came in around 5:07 a.m. and that the male driver did not survive.

The male driver has been identified as Jawara Yero Burke, 38.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Duke Energy restored power to the area Sunday evening after repairing the damage that was caused by the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashpower outageRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Drivers eager for improvements to dangerous Raleigh intersection
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say
Durham high-speed chase ends in crash overnight
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
More car crash
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News