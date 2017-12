Our 27 guests were on a bus tour to the Chacchoben Ruins. We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident. We are doing all we can to help our guests. — RCLcorp (@RCLcorp) December 19, 2017

A bus carrying cruise passengers from Royal Caribbean Cruises flipped over on Tuesday, killing nearly half of those on board.At least 12 people were killed, five of them Americans, ABC News reports. Royal Caribbean said there were 27 passengers on board.The bus had been traveling through the Yucatan Peninsula on its way to the Chacchoben Maya ruins.Video shows the chaotic scene following the crash.