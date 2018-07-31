Man seriously hurt after suspect sets fire at Staten Island gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the arson attack at a Staten Island gas station.

Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island --
Police are searching for a man who set a fire at a gas station on Staten Island, leaving a man seriously injured.

The NYPD said it happened Monday at about 1:50 a.m. at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven on Richmond Avenue in Bulls Head.



According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Police describe him as a dark-skinned male; last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts, and dark colored slippers. He arrived at the location inside of a blue mini-van.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsongas stationfireStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News