VIDEO: Paul Manafort enters court before bail revoked on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Paul Manafort, who once served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager, has been ordered to jail.

Manafort was indicted last week on obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, along with longtime associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. On Friday he was ordered into custody by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

"You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago," she wrote in her ruling.

Manafort faces several felony charges, including including tax evasion, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and he will remain in jail until he faces trial.

On Friday morning, Manafort could be seen walking into federal court, accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort. Watch his arrival in the video above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Warrant: Server took $10K in tips from customers' cards at Cary restaurant
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Rock Quarry Road reopened after concrete truck overturned in Raleigh
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
Teenager aims to track data to help cure Lyme disease
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Show More
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
Alec Baldwin says he could beat President Trump in 2020
More News