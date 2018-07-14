Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest. (KTRK)

ROSWELL, Georgia --
Heads, you're under arrest. Tails, you're free to go.

Body camera video shows Georgia police officers laughing as they use a coin-flip app to decide whether to detain a woman during a traffic stop in April.

The video obtained by WXIA-TV shows Roswell police Officer Courtney Brown consulting with fellow officers about whether to arrest Sarah Webb or just give her a ticket after she was stopped for allegedly speeding.

The television station says Brown opened the app on her phone, after which Officer Kristee Wilson suggested that heads meant arrest and tails meant release. The flip came up tails, but they decide to arrest anyway.

The report says both officers are on administrative leave and the charges against Webb were dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stopviral videoarrestu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police looking for man who allegedly started fire at hotel
Unresponsive 2-year-old pulled from Fayetteville pool dies
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Woman injured in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co.
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Show More
Durham Bulls fans break world record for largest gathering of people wearing sweatbands
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
65-year-old La Grange woman drowns in pool
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
More News